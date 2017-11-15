Intersection of Greenville Blvd. and Memorial Dr. closed due to morning accident

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A car accident occurred at the intersection of Greenville Boulevard and Memorial Drive early Wednesday morning.

The intersection is temporarily closed due to the damage caused by the accident.

According to the supervisor on duty for Greenville Utilities, the driver hit a utility pole, a car on the lot of the Barbour-Honda car dealership, and the dealership sign.

Greenville Police and Greenville Utilities were on the scene.

The road is expected to reopen Wednesday at 7 a.m.