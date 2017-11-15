Greenville installs first flashing light pedestrian crossing signs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville is trying to make walking around the city safer by unveiling their first ever flashing light pedestrian crossing signs.

The first flashing signs were unveiled near the intersection of Cotanche and 7th St. near ECU’s main campus on Wednesday. By pressing a button on either side of the street, pedestrians can alert motorists they are crossing by activating the flashing lights.

“Once they see that wig wag pattern of the flasher, which is very prominent, they should be slowing down and intending to stop,” said Richard DiCesare, the traffic engineer for Greenville.

DiCesare hopes the flashing signs remind drivers of what North Carolina state law is.

“Motorist must yield to a pedestrian if they are in a crosswalk,” he said.

The cost of the project was about $7,000.

DicCesare said the city plans to add more flashing lights near crosswalks in the city. The next one will be installed in the coming months near Cotanche and 9th St. He also said they are planning on adding flashing lights near the hospital.