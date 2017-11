JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A former Marine pleaded guilty Wednesday to the 2012 shooting death of a 65-year-old woman outside a bingo hall in Jacksonville.

Larry Forrest was accused of shooting Kim Flournoy outside TNT Bingo on Henderson Street.

Larry Forrest pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted robbery.

Forest will serve a minimum of 35 years and a maximum of 45 years in prison.