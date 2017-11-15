Five occupied homes shot in the past 13 days

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Police continue to investigate five home shootings that have occurred since November 2nd.

Many of the residents thought at first it was firecrackers they heard.

In Greenville, homes on Moseley Drive, Luci Drive, Landmark Street and Contentnea Street were damaged. One Winterville home on Sterling Point Drive was also hit.

Tyisha Pettiford said a gunman shot through her husband’s truck more than five times, hitting the apartment windows across the street.

“I just think it is crazy,” said Tyisha Pettiford, “I mean I don’t know what these people are thinking. They are not taking into consideration that there is families out here that have kids.”

Residents of these homes continue to look for answers. No arrests have been made. Anyone who has information should contact the Greenville Police Department.