Five occupied homes shot in the past 13 days

By Published: Updated:

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Police continue to investigate five home shootings that have occurred since November 2nd.

Many of the residents thought at first it was firecrackers they heard.

In Greenville, homes on Moseley Drive, Luci Drive, Landmark Street and Contentnea Street were damaged. One Winterville home on Sterling Point Drive was also hit.

Tyisha Pettiford said a gunman shot through her husband’s truck more than five times, hitting the apartment windows across the street.

“I just think it is crazy,” said Tyisha Pettiford, “I mean I don’t know what these people are thinking. They are not taking into consideration that there is families out here that have kids.”

Residents of these homes continue to look for answers. No arrests have been made. Anyone who has information should contact the Greenville Police Department.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s