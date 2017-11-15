First Alert Tropical Update: Potential development in Atlantic, no threat to US

SUMMARY: We continue to monitor an area of thunderstorms in the open Atlantic. This system will not affect the United States. Click on the video for more details.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Wed
36° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
36° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
39° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
42° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
50° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
45° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
44° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
44° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
44° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
43° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
43° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
43° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
42° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
54° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
