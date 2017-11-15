First Alert Forecast: “Up and down” temperatures

SUMMARY: We will see alternating periods of warmer and cooler weather this week. A cold front brings a more definitive cool-down for early next week. Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are clear this morning but chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s inland and lower 40s along the coast (mid 50s in the OBX). Winds are light and there is no fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of a coastal shower with highs in the 50’s inland and lower 60s along the coast. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies overnight so we won’t be as chilly, temps on either side of 40 inland and either side of 50 along the coast. It may be a little breezy and there may be fog overnight and first thing Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs in the 60’s.

TROPICS: We continue to track an area of thunderstorms in the open Atlantic. For the latest, click here

