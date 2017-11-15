Experts to study eastern N.C. rivers after Matthew

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The state is studying the four major river basins in the east following Hurricane Matthew.

The focus is flooding prevention for the Cashie, Neuse, Tar and Lumber rivers.

Agencies will suggest measures local officials can take, such as debris removal.

Kinston planning director Andy Short said the state is working quickly in the short term to get it done by spring of 2018.

“Ultimately, it will help Kinston because any preventative measures done upstream will help New Bern, Smithfield, all of us,” said Short.

Several agencies, the governor’s office and N.C. State are involved in the study.

