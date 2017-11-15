ECU Women fall at UNCW, 66-62

Wilmington, N.C. – Mickayla Sanders was explosive for the ECU women’s basketball team scoring a game-high 22 points in the Pirates’ 66-62 loss to in-state rival UNCW on Wednesday night. Down 11 at halftime, 38-27, the Pirates rallied in the third quarter outscoring the Seahawks 13-12 and cutting the deficit to 10. ECU had its highest offensive frame in the fourth period tallying 22 points while holding UNCW to 16 points and forcing seven Seahawk turnovers.

Sanders’ fourth trey of the game tied the game at 55-all late in the fourth quarter but UNCW was able to hold off the late Pirates’ run for the win.

ECU leads the all-time series 30-22 while head coach Heather Macy is now 1-2 in regular-season games against UNCW’s Karen Barefoot, who previously coached against Macy in Conference USA when she was at Old Dominion.