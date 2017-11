VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Drugs and a weapon were discovered during a lockdown drill conducted Wednesday morning at West Craven High School.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Department and K-9 officers led by the New Bern Police Department conducted the drill.

The weapon and drugs were found in a vehicle on the school’s campus.

According to release by Craven County Schools, the lockdown drill is part of an effort to maintain a safe and inviting school environment.