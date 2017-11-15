Deputes: 11-year-old injured after father’s rifle discharges in Wayne County

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies are investigating an 11-year-old injured after his father’s firearm accidentally discharged in Wayne County.

It happened on the 100 block of Canary Lane in Pikeville around 2p.m. Wednesday.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Pikeville Police Department after receiving a call about a shooting.

Deputies say the victim, and 11-year-old, was taken to the police department for treatment by a family member. Investigators say the 11-year-old was then taken to Wayne Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation deputies learned the father was cleaning his rifle when it accidentally went off. Deputies say the bullet hit a metal gun safe and some of the fragments hit the child.

The incident is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office says no charges have been filed at this time.

Deputies say the 11-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.