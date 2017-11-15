CCSAP creates new support group for families of addicts

By Published:

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–A new program for families of addicts is offering them a chance to heal emotionally.

The Onslow County Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention coalition started the group after noticing a lack of support for the families.

It meets weekly at Onslow Memorial Hospital. The goal is letting the families know they’re not alone.

“Everyone in this room is touched by addiction in one way or another,” Kelli Carter-Knapp, community prevention services chair, said. “We want to give them an avenue to vent. They have an avenue where they’re venting in here and they’re not doing it at home, with friends, neighbors, or at their job.”

The program is free and everyone is invited to attend.

“We discuss situations and I give them scenarios,” Carter-Knapp said. “It’s kind of like therapy. It’s giving them a chance to talk. I don’t do a lot of the talking. I lead the questions and let them do it.”

It meets Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. in the Education Building.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s