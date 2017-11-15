CCSAP creates new support group for families of addicts

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–A new program for families of addicts is offering them a chance to heal emotionally.

The Onslow County Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention coalition started the group after noticing a lack of support for the families.

It meets weekly at Onslow Memorial Hospital. The goal is letting the families know they’re not alone.

“Everyone in this room is touched by addiction in one way or another,” Kelli Carter-Knapp, community prevention services chair, said. “We want to give them an avenue to vent. They have an avenue where they’re venting in here and they’re not doing it at home, with friends, neighbors, or at their job.”

The program is free and everyone is invited to attend.

“We discuss situations and I give them scenarios,” Carter-Knapp said. “It’s kind of like therapy. It’s giving them a chance to talk. I don’t do a lot of the talking. I lead the questions and let them do it.”

It meets Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. in the Education Building.