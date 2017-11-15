Beaufort Co. Community College graduates largest EMS class

By Published:

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County Community College recently graduated their biggest EMS graduating class ever. The 15 graduates will now be able to serve local communities as paramedics.

Billy Respass, the program director, said graduates had to complete more than 1,000 hours of training over 47 weeks. He said the graduates will play important roles in serving communities because of the paramedic shortage across the state.

“Washington County has had an extremely hard time filling positions over there so we’re hoping that as we gain more students in our program, we can start feeding our students to local programs,” Respass said.

10 of the graduates were Beaufort County residents. The other five were from both Pitt County and Martin County.

