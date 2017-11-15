America Recycles Day holds event in New Bern today until Saturday

By Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Thousands of events will happen across American in honor of American Recycles Day on Wednesday.

In New Bern, the VEBCOG Feed the Worm’s event will be held in relation to the cross country event.

The Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden will be accepting vegetable food scraps, newspapers and cardboard to feed their worms this winter.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. on Wednesday until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon dropping off items guest are allowed to visit the compost tent and tour the garden.

The VEBCOG is also scheduling times to pick up large amounts of recyclables with the City of New Bern or Havelock.

For more information on American Recycles Day, visit www.americarecycles.org.

For more information on Feed the Worms, call (252) 617-2848.

