White Oak Elementary’s ribbon-cutting ceremony happening this morning

By Published:

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Board of Education will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest addition to the White Oak Elementary School campus on Tuesday.

The event will commence at 10 a.m. on the campus of the elementary school.

The ceremony will mark the grand opening of a 14 classroom addition to the elementary school.

The project also included a covered corridor to connect the entire campus together and to provide security to the students and staff.

The ceremony is open to the public.

