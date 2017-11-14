Vidant Cancer Center receives a big donation

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- The organization Young Professionals of Pitt County presented a check for $10,024.26 to the Vidant Cancer Center.

Last month the group hosted “Wiggin Out” — a charity event. WNCT 9 On Your Side was a proud sponsor of the “Wiggin Out” for charity event. This is the second year the event has been held.

“Donations like these every dollar counts,” Varessa Wall, Director of Development, “100% of the donation will go towards programs and services for patients. Nothing goes towards expenses whatsoever.”

Hospital staff says the funds will go toward patient services and resources for early detection of cancer.

“we’re again so appreciative,” said Wall, “and we’re going to fight this fight against cancer together. Together we can make a difference.”

The new cancer center is scheduled to open in March.