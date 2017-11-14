Vidant Cancer Center receives a big donation

By Published:

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- The organization Young Professionals of Pitt County presented a check for $10,024.26 to the Vidant Cancer Center.

Last month the group hosted “Wiggin Out” — a charity event. WNCT 9 On Your Side was a proud sponsor of the “Wiggin Out” for charity event. This is the second year the event has been held.

“Donations like these every dollar counts,” Varessa Wall, Director of Development, “100% of the donation will go towards programs and services for patients. Nothing goes towards expenses whatsoever.”

Hospital staff says the funds will go toward patient services and resources for early detection of cancer.

“we’re again so appreciative,” said Wall, “and we’re going to fight this fight against cancer together. Together we can make a difference.”

The new cancer center is scheduled to open in March.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s