Two morning accidents cause temporary road closures in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Emergency crews responded to two accidents along U.S. 70 in Morehead City that caused a temporary traffic delays.

Morehead City Police Department told  9 On Your Side the first one happened just after 11a.m. in front of Carteret Health Care. MCPD  said Hubert Hepler Jr. was driving in the westbound lane of the highway when he lost control of his SUV causing it to overturned several times. Hepler was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police say two other people were also in the car at the time at accident.

Police are looking into whether impaired driving was a factor in this crash.

The second accident occurred on U.S. 70 near 35th Street. Police say a truck and  car collided at the intersection. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the accident resulted in U.S. 70 being shutdown until noon while officers cleared the accidents.

 

