Shelter prepares to bring homeless in out of cold

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- With temperatures dropping, the occupancy in homeless shelters is beginning to increase.

“When we do get to capacity if the weather is really cold we have cots we can open up to put in the men’s or women’s dorms,” said Robert Williams, Executive Director of Crossroads Community Center, “just to make sure we are taking care of the homeless people in Pitt County.”

Crossroads Community Center is just one local homeless shelter that is preparing for the winter months.

“We want to make sure we have more food that type of stuff but we want to make sure we have knit hats, gloves, coats, those types of things because often times people show up here and they don’t have any belongings,” said Williams, “ so we want to make sure they have those things for the cold weather.

Relying on donations and volunteers in the community, the shelter can service up to 110 people a night.

“If the weather gets down below 34 degrees we don’t make people go out,” said Williams, “we let them stay in and we eat those costs and figure out how to do business best.”

Next door, Iva’s Closet sees those who stay at the shelter and offers them materials needed to make it through cold nights.

“Some have roofs and some don’t,” said Iva White, owner of Iva’s Closet, “those who don’t we try to make sure they have bed spreads and blankets to wrap up in to stay warm.”

Walking down the street Iva runs into people consistently asking her if she has any new coats for them.

“It’s nothing like seeing someone smile because they got a coat or a pair of pants,” said White, “I can’t even explain it.”

For those who need a place to stay, Crossroads Community Center is open daily 6pm-8am.