Raleigh woman creates #MeAt14 campaign that’s spreading on Twitter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh attorney who started the #MeAt14 social media campaign says she’s surprised by the attention it’s received and the willingness of some to share their personal stories of surviving sexual assault.
“I hope that these are signs that we’ve kind of reached a tipping point of silence being used to protect abusers,” said Cat Lawson.
Lawson tweeted using the hashtag Thursday a few hours after the Washington Post reported on four women accusing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) of sexual misconduct.
One woman said she was 14 when Moore initiated sexual contact with her.