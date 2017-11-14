Raleigh woman creates #MeAt14 campaign that’s spreading on Twitter

“The point is, you’re a kid. You’re a child. And, the responsibility of adults around children is to protect them, not to exploit them,” Lawson said.

Over the weekend, celebrities even began posting using the hashtag. Among them are co-creator of the “Daily Show” Lizz Winstead, Alyssa Milano, Katie Couric and Sarah Silverman.

Lawson said some people also reached out to her directly, saying they were publicly sharing their experiences of having been sexually assaulted for the first time.

“I definitely hope the people who have come forward and the people who have platforms far larger than mine ever will be, do use them to keep this conversation going,” said Lawson.

On Monday, Beverly Young Nelson held a press conference along with attorney Gloria Allred, in which she accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

“He said, ‘I am the district attorney of Etowah County, and if you tell anyone about this no one will ever believe you’,” said Nelson.

Moore denied the allegations.

“And I can tell you without hesitation, this is absolutely false. I never did what she said I did,” he said. He went on to say the allegations were “all about politics.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) tweeted Monday, “The allegations leveled at Roy Moore are disturbing. I have serious concerns about his prior conduct and fitness for office. He should immediately withdraw from the race.”

A spokesman for Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) emailed a statement from him in which he said, “If any aspect of the Washington Post story is true, he should do the right thing and withdraw.”