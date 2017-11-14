Morehead City man charged with sexually assaulting 3 children

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they have arrested a 79-year-old Morehead City man they said sexually assaulted three children under the age of 15.

Walter Hubert Willis Jr. turned himself in on October 27.

He is being charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of sex offense with a child.

The assaults occurred between 2013 and 2017, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Willis remains in Carteret County Jail under a $1 million bond and has already had a first court appearance.

 

