First Alert Forecast: Drier weather for mid-week

SUMMARY: A departing storm system will leave us with drier weather for mid-week. A strong cold front will bring more chilly air by late week. Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are variably to mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s inland and upper 40s to lower 50s along the coast. There are some areas of patchy fog and winds are light for the most part.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to partly cloudy with highs in the 50’s.It will be breezy with winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy tonight and chilly, lower to mid 30s inland, lower to mid 40s coastal. It will be breezy, thus a wind chill will be present, winds are out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs around 60.

TROPICS: We continue to track an area of thunderstorms in the open Atlantic. For the latest, click here

