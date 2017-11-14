ECU’s Brody School of Medicine looking for ways to improve

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Brody School of Medicine’s “Leadership Committee” is looking for ways to improve their skills.

The committee is currently asking employees to weigh in to improve how things are done.

Dr. Mark Stacy, the dean of Brody School of Medicine, is prepared to spend $500,000 to implement the recommended changes.

“We’ve had some morale loss I think when we’ve been spending time talking about project unify, and we’re not different people,” said Stacy. “We all have things to contribute.”