Do you really get a free application for ‘College Application Week’?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Before you know it, high school seniors will be college freshman.

College application week is this week where Universities from all over North Carolina are helping students with the applying process.

This week doesn’t do everything it says and you need to read the fine print.

While you and your high school senior are apply for colleges this week, it is important to know which schools will waive the application fees just as the college foundation of North Carolina promises says will happen.

No UNC system schools will be waiving the fees only 5 HBCU schools are, but it doesn’t mean there are other ways to get the fee waived.

All this week recruiters will be at high schools all over the state to help with any questions future students may have.

Admissions councilors from ECU offer multiple ways to find out if you qualify for a waived application.

“We waive application fees through act or college board wither one all the student has to do is verify if they have received a college application waiver for those two organizations act and college board,” said Jacqui Duca, Senior Associate Director of Admissions at ECU.

9 On Your Side found this is the case for all UNC system schools.

Admissions councilors added if you have any questions about the process to not hesitate to ask because they are there for you.

Also the sooner you get the application in, the better.