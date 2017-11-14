Do you really get a free application for ‘College Application Week’?

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Before you know it, high school seniors will be college freshman.

College application week is this week where Universities from all over North Carolina are helping students with the applying process.

This week doesn’t do everything it says and you need to read the fine print.

While you and your high school senior are apply for colleges this week, it is important to know which schools will waive the application fees just as the college foundation of North Carolina promises says will happen.

No UNC system schools will be waiving the fees only 5 HBCU schools are, but it doesn’t mean there are other ways to get the fee waived.

 

All this week recruiters will be at high schools all over the state to help with any questions future students may have.

Admissions councilors from ECU offer multiple ways to find out if you qualify for a waived application.

“We waive application fees through act or college board wither one all the student has to do is verify if they have received a college application waiver for those two organizations act and college board,” said Jacqui Duca, Senior Associate Director of Admissions at ECU.

9 On Your Side found this is the case for all UNC system schools.

Admissions councilors added if you have any questions about the process to not hesitate to ask because they are there for you.

Also the sooner you get the application in, the better.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s