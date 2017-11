GREENVILLE (WNCT) DH Conley and JH Rose were both winners on opening night in high school basketball.

DH Conley beat Washington 60-50. The Vikings were led by Lashawn Owens’ 14 points. Conley travels to Northern Nash on Friday night.

The Viking girls were also winners, beating Washington 65-20.

JH Rose split their varsity doubleheader with Wilson Hunt. The Rampant boys were winners, while the Rose girls fell to the Warriors.