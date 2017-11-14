Conetoe man charged with sexually abusing girl

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

CONETOE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Conetoe man has been arrested after he sexually abused a girl, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dalton Bentley Whitaker, 61, has been charged with three counts of statutory rape by an adult and three counts of statutory sexual offense by an adult.

On October 10, a detective met with a family who said their juvenile daughter was harming herself.

After an investigation, the detective determined sexual abuse has occurred, and he set up a forensic interview with the girl.

The girl had been forcibly raped, the forensic interviewers said.

Whitaker said he was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $1 million dollar bond.

