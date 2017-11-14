Camera system reducing crime for Greenville police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, Greenville City Council met up to discuss its cameras and lighting system throughout the city.

The city of Greenville is trying to add improvements when it comes to safety.

This includes adding more LED lights and cameras throughout residential areas.

The Greenville Police Department already uses more than 200 cameras to assist in different cases.

Expansion of the program is something police Chief Mark Holtzman talk about for quite some time.

Holtzman said because of the installation of these cameras they’ve seen a reduction in crime.

“I would say the lights area a big part of it. I think they’ll be a sustain drop in crime,” said Holtzman. “We’ve also seen an increase in reports of suspicious activities in those lighted area. That’s what we want to help in solving the problem.”

Future plans also include continuing to switch out old lights LED’s as well as adding four-way cameras to more intersections

GPD said they are starting with neighborhoods that request the technology and are willing to help pay for it.

If you are interested in applying contact GPD directly.

