3 killed in shooting near California elementary school

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been killed in a shooting that moved into an elementary school in Tehama County Tuesday morning.

Deputies received a report of shots fired at around 8 a.m. at Rancho Tehama Elementary school, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.

An official with the Sheriff’s Office said that there were multiple victims at the elementary school and a number of students have been airlifted.

The suspected shooter was shot and killed by law enforcement, officials confirmed.

The Sheriff’s Office says the students are now at a safe location.

The shooting began at a location near the elementary school.

There are about 100 law enforcement officials at least five different crime scenes.

This story will be updated.