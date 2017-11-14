3 killed in shooting near California elementary school

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been killed in a shooting that moved into an elementary school in Tehama County Tuesday morning.
Deputies received a report of shots fired at around 8 a.m. at Rancho Tehama Elementary school, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.
An official with the Sheriff’s Office said that there were multiple victims at the elementary school and a number of students have been airlifted.
The suspected shooter was shot and killed by law enforcement, officials confirmed.
The Sheriff’s Office says the students are now at a safe location.
The shooting began at a location near the elementary school.
There are about 100 law enforcement officials at least five different crime scenes.
This story will be updated.