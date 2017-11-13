Pitt County Animal Shelter wins national weekly contest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Animal Shelter won the Clipper National Animal Shelter Week Contest on Monday.

The company Clipper Distributing works to give animal’s proper health care.

The Clipper contest is held every week and picks two animal care services in need.

This week’s winners were the Pitt County Animals Services in Greenville, North Carolina and EASEL Animal Rescue League in Ewing, New Jersey.

The winners received $250 worth of animal care products.

For more information, visit www.clipperdist.net

