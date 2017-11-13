Pink Hill residents to get more internet options

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in Pink Hill have more options for connecting to the internet.

Eastern Carolina Broadband, which is based out of Deep Run, is expanding into Pink Hill to offer wireless internet to rural areas.

It offers fixed wireless internet that can be beamed from high structures like water towers.

Those interested can get it installed for their home or business.

“The kids are needing access to internet at home as well as at school,” said Rodney Scott, with Eastern Carolina Broadband. “Also, our farmers are needing more and more technology due to precision agriculture. So those are all reason why we need to provide more internet in our rural areas.”

Scott said Pink Hill itself isn’t the only target area.

They are hoping to expand out into the countryside too.

