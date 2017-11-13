Onslow Co. program works to help needy families with Christmas gifts

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A special program helping families in need is accepting applications beginning Monday.

Operation Christmas Cheer provides families with toys and presents for young children during the holiday.

It’s sponsored by Onslow Community Outreach, and signups for applications began Monday afternoon.

“Applicants need to bring proof of residency, proof of identification and proof of the number of people in the household, as well as proof of income and if there’s a very challenging economic situation,” said Theo McClammy, Onslow Community Outreach.

Christmas cheer will be held on December 20, 21, and the 22.

You can sign up this week from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at 1210 Hargett Street in Jacksonville.

