Man charged in deadly North Carolina strip club shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — One man has been arrested in connection with a shootout at a North Carolina strip club that left one dead and three injured.

Fayetteville police detective Jamaal Littlejohn told news outlets that 23-year-old Markeese Dewitt was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury following the Saturday shooting at Diamondz Gentlemen’s Club in Fayetteville. Littlejohn identified the deceased as 40-year-old Akash R. Talati, the owner of the club.

Littlejohn says Talati was an innocent bystander who was shot when Dewitt returned after being escorted out of the club and exchanged gunfire with a security guard. Dewitt was shot multiple times and remains in serious condition at the hospital. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

The names of the three other people haven’t been released.