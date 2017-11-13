Make it Monday: Custom painted dish towel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With Thanksgiving approaching, we are sharing hostess gift ideas if you’re traveling to spend the holiday with family or friends.

In this week’s Make it Monday, we’re showing you how to turn a plain dish towel into a festive gift

.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– Reusable napkins

– Fabric paint

– A pencil with an eraser

Start by laying out the napkin on a craft table. Be sure to put cardboard of another towel underneath so the paint doesn’t run through on the table.

Choose your fabric paint color and pour a little on a plate. We’re using the pencil eraser to create small polka dots throughout the napkin.

Let it dry overnight and you have yourself a custom designed dish towel or napkin!

Follow WNCT’s Maria Satira on Pinterest and Instagram for more “Make It” ideas. To share your ideas, send her a message on Facebook or via email at msatira@wnct.com.