Group hopes to decrease number of foster kids during National Adoption Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – November is National Adoption Awareness month. The “Children’s Home Society of North Carolina” is trying to help reduce the number of foster kids in our state.

The number one goal for the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina is raising awareness on the need for adoption and fostering.

In our state, hundreds of children are waiting along with the over 100 thousand children nationally for a place to call home.

The kids all come from different backgrounds and family situations.

The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina wants to clear up what’s fact and what’s fiction when it comes to adoption.

“I think there are myths that kind of follow adoption that most of the children you’re going to get are problem children,” said Darius Moore of the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina. “Most that come into adoption want to adopt a baby, but there are more teens that want to be adopted rather than little babies”

Lastly, the Children’s Home Society wants to change the trend of kids in foster care to get more kids adopted than in the program.

The Children’s Home Society of NC says you can get involved by donating or going their multiple events held across the state.