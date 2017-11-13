Greenville’s Planning and Zoning Board hearing pushed to December

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Allegations against a Greenville councilman and members of the city’s “Planning and Zoning Board” will meet in December in front of a judge.

Originally, “Landmark Development” was pushing for a hearing on Monday.

The hearing will be due to a piece of land they bought on Charles Boulevard intended to make student housing.

Landmark Development believed members of the planning and zoning board were influenced by outside factors when voting to re-zone the property.

Officials said the case will be heard sometime in December.