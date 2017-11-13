First Alert Forecast: Showers move through today but sunny for the rest of the week

SUMMARY: Showers will push through the area today but sunshine moves in tomorrow for the long-term but temperatures are going to stay below average. We will soak up the rain that we get today as we could still use moisture as portions of the east remain abnormally dry. Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with showers. There may be some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 40s to lower 50s inland and on either side of 60 along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Showers will stick around for the morning hours and could linger into the afternoon along the coast. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist through the overnight with clearing from west to east with temps in the upper 30s inland and upper 40s coastal. There could be some areas of fog first thing tomorrow morning.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure returns to the area Tuesday and sticks around for the rest of the week, bringing sunshine and cool temperatures.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic has a chance to become tropical over the next 5 days. For the latest, click here

