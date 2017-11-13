First Alert Forecast: Showers move through today but sunny for the rest of the week

SUMMARY: Showers will push through the area today but sunshine moves in tomorrow for the long-term but temperatures are going to stay below average. We will soak up the rain that we get today as we could still use moisture as portions of the east remain abnormally dry. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with showers. There may be some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 40s to lower 50s inland and on either side of 60 along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Showers will stick around for the morning hours and could linger into the afternoon along the coast. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist through the overnight with clearing from west to east with temps in the upper 30s inland and upper 40s coastal. There could be some areas of fog first thing tomorrow morning.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure returns to the area Tuesday and sticks around for the rest of the week, bringing sunshine and cool temperatures.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic has a chance to become tropical over the next 5 days. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Mon
44° F
precip:
90%
8am
Mon
45° F
precip:
100%
9am
Mon
46° F
precip:
90%
10am
Mon
47° F
precip:
60%
11am
Mon
50° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Mon
46° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
44° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
43° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
42° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
41° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
41° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
40° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
40° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
39° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
39° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
42° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
45° F
precip:
10%
10am
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
45° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
43° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
42° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
40° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
39° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
39° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
38° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
38° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
38° F
precip:
10%
