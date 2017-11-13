Man arrested, charged with burning down Tyrrell County building

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) –  A man the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office said set a fire that burned down a building just west of Columbia in September has been arrested.

Dusty Lucks, 37, of Winston-Salem was arrested in Forsyth County on November 3 after he was stopped by police in Kernersville on separate charges.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office said Lucks was charged with the unlawful burning of buildings in connection with the fire at the old Enterprise Supply building in Tyrrell County on September 11.

The building was a total loss following the fire.

Lucks was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center and is being held on charges from both Tyrrell and Forsyth counties.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s