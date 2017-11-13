Man arrested, charged with burning down Tyrrell County building

Related Coverage Photos: Old Supply building a total loss after Monday fire

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – A man the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office said set a fire that burned down a building just west of Columbia in September has been arrested.

Dusty Lucks, 37, of Winston-Salem was arrested in Forsyth County on November 3 after he was stopped by police in Kernersville on separate charges.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office said Lucks was charged with the unlawful burning of buildings in connection with the fire at the old Enterprise Supply building in Tyrrell County on September 11.

The building was a total loss following the fire.

Lucks was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center and is being held on charges from both Tyrrell and Forsyth counties.