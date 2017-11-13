Deputies: 17-year-old charged with shooting brother in Onslow County

Published: Updated:

MIDWAY PARK, N.C. (WNCT)  – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teen and charged him with shooting his own brother.

It happened on November 12 on Squirrel Lane in Midway Park.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the area for a report of a man shot.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was shot in the stomach and had to have surgery.

Upon further investigation, deputies learned the suspect was the victim’s teenage brother. As a result, investigators arrested 17-year-old Dylan Gemmell.

Gemmell is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center and given a $35,000 bond.

