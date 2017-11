Career Center Veterans’ Job Fair held tomorrow in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — NCWorks will host a Career Center Veterans’ Job Fair/ Career Expo on Tuesday.

The job fair will be divided into two segments: 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. for active duty, veterans, and eligible persons. 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for all job seekers.

The event will be held at American Legion Burton Cowell Post-265 on Broadhurst Road in Jacksonville.

For more information, call (910) 347-2121 for assistance with resumes, interview skills, directions for the event, or basic information.

Job openings are listed below:

Employer Positions Advanced Maintenance Mechanics for trucks, trailers and forklifts AFLAC Benefits Consultants Alorica Customer Service Agents, Sales Agents Anna’s Care Paraprofessionals, CNAs, Associate and Qualified Professionals, Med Techs. Baker Roofing Company Roofing Foreman Trainee, Experienced Roofers/Foremans. Barnhill Contracting Company Experienced Asphalt Roller Operator, Distributor Truck Driver – CDL B Biogen Manufacturing, Quality, Engineering, Maintenance, Instrumentation and more Biotest Pharmaceuticals Biomedical Technicians – BMTs Belk Sales Associates (Seasonal) Bridgestone Retail Operations Vehicle Technicians, Retail Sales Assosciates Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc. Support Operators City of Jacksonville Police, Firefighters, EMS Civilian HR Office-East (MCAS Cherry Point) Police Officers, Architects, other positions. Convergys Customer Support Associates, Sales Associates CVS Health Store Manager Trainees, Shift Supervisor Trainee, Pharmacy Technicians Community Health & Inventions and Sickle Cell Sickle Cell Health/Educator Counselor Direct Cellars Team Members, Direct Sales, Network Marketing The Bock Group Team Members, Direct Sales, Network Marketing East Carolina University (HR) Administrative Postitions, Maintenance, Nursing, Medical Assistants GE Aviation (Wilmington, NC) Machine Operators IFB All positions IntelliChoice Home Care RN, LPN, CNA (All Shifts, FT/PT and PRN) Jacksonville Vet Center Information & Services JW Mills and Grace Management Mess Attendant Liberty Tax Service Customer Service, Marketing, Wavers Lowe’s Home Improvement Customer Service Associate MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Prod. Associates, Assistant Team Leaders, Machine Operators, Forklift Drivers, Etc. Methodist Home for Children Residential Technicians Metro Public Adjusters State Licensed Claims Representatives, Adjusters Minges Bottling Group CDL Drivers, Stockers, Vending Technicians Mutual Of Omaha Financial Advisors NC Department of Public Safety RNs, Correctional Officer I, II and III, Maintenance NCServes-Coastal Referral source/management to assist Servicemembers, Veterans and their dependent families. NetApp Project Mangement, Tech Suport, Sales Northwestern Mutual Financial Advisor Omega World Travel Government Travel Consultant Onslow County (HR) Various Positions Onslow Memorial Hospital RNs, LPNs, CNAs, Radiology pos., Pharmacy/Surgical Techs, Secretaries, Housekeeping People Ready Construction, Hospitality, General Labor Primerica Financial Services Representatives Quality Equipment LLC Service Technicians and Parts Counter sales ResCare Home Care Registered Nurses, Certified Nurse Assistants, Direct Care Staff Seymour Staffing Maintenance Tech, Prod. Supervisors, Machine Pres Operators, QA Inspectors Smithfields Hog Production Manager Trainees, CDL Drivers, Diesel Mechanics, Farm Labor, Internships Sodexo Cooks, Delicatessen and Bakery Spirit Aerosystems Assembly and Composite Techs, Painters, Tooling Maintenance, Managers Sunway Charters Bus Drivers Taft Family Offices Property and Maintenance Management, Building Maintenance, Customer Service Small Business Administration Services to Entrepreneurs, information, classes Verizon Wireless Various positions locally and nationally, Cust. Serv. Reps., Retail Sales Reps. Walgreens Assistant Store Manager Trainee, Customer Service Associates Walmart Hourly Supervisors, Assistant Manager Trainees Well Care Health Nurses, LPNs, Therapists, CNAs, and PCAs. Fayettevile Police Department Police Officers Federal Correctional Complex Correctional Officers, Medical (All positions) Greensboro Police Department Police Officers Greenville Sheriff Department Corrections Officers, Deputy Officers Hampton Police Division Police Officer Recruits, 911 Disptachers, School Crossing Guards NCDPS Highway Patrol State Troopers New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officers & Deputies UNCW Police Department Law Enforcement Officers, Security, Telecommunicators, Admin. Positions Wake County Sheriffs’ Office Detention Officers, Deputy Sheriffs, Telecommunicator National Guard Bureau Positions all over the USA! US Air Force Reserve All positions US Army Recruiting All positions – Prior Service Members, High schoolers are welcome. US Navy Reserve Medics, Police, Construction Airstreams Renewables, Inc. Wind Turbine Techs, Cell Phone Tower Techs Adtalem Global Education (Devry) Staff (Various Positions), Students Associated Training Services Heavy Equipment Operators, Crane and Tower Operators, CDL A, Instructors Campbell University Inc. Professors, Students Chamberlain College of Nursing RNs, support positions. Columbia Southern University Students and Staff ECU (Students Recruiter) Education Opportunities, Online Degree Programs and Certificates. Miller-Motte College Students for CDL training as well as other courses, and Staff. National University Regional Coordinator, Military Relations, Military Outreach Specialist-Advisor Trident University International Students and Staff Universal Technical Institute Automotive, Diesel, Marine, Motorcycle Technican Training WyoTech Automotive and Diesel Technician Training, Admissions Representatives