Brody encouraging employees to step up to improve process, morale

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Brody School of Medicine leadership group is asking employees to weigh in on what they think needs to be changed or improved upon.

Dean Dr. Mark Stacy said the initiative is one way to show employees that he values their opinions.

“I’m sure that there are people who have worked here for years and years, and have seen something that they knew needed to be fixed and could be fixed, and they never had a voice,” Stacy said.

Stacy hopes the initiative will improve communication and raise morale within Brody.

“We’ve had some morale loss I think when we’ve been spending time talking about Project Unify, and we’re not different people,” he said. “We all have things to contribute.”

Employees have until December 15th to weigh in. After that, Stacy said they will spend around $500,000 to implement recommended changes.

If you’re an employee who wants to weigh in, click here.