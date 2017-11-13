Brody encouraging employees to step up to improve process, morale

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Brody School of Medicine leadership group is asking employees to weigh in on what they think needs to be changed or improved upon.

Dean Dr. Mark Stacy said the initiative is one way to show employees that he values their opinions.

“I’m sure that there are people who have worked here for years and years, and have seen something that they knew needed to be fixed and could be fixed, and they never had a voice,” Stacy said.

Stacy hopes the initiative will improve communication and raise morale within Brody.

“We’ve had some morale loss I think when we’ve been spending time talking about Project Unify, and we’re not different people,” he said. “We all have things to contribute.”

Employees have until December 15th to weigh in. After that, Stacy said they will spend around $500,000 to implement recommended changes.

If you’re an employee who wants to weigh in, click here.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s