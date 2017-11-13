Core Creek Lodge a total loss after Sunday night fire in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Core Creek Lodge is a total loss after a large fire consumed the motel Sunday night.

Firefighters from eight different departments were dispatched to the lodge on the 300 block of Core Creek Road in Beaufort around 9:25p.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived they large flames could be seen coming form the roof of the motel.

Richard Lovick, Beaufort Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief said there were about five to six people staying at the lodge at the time of fire. One of guest had just come back from the store, when they noticed fire in their room and call 911.

Lovick says no one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters cleared the fire Monday morning.

Lovick said the cause of the fire is under investigation; however, he believes the fire started in the attic.

Beaufort firefighters, Harker’s Island Fire Department, Harlowe Fire Department, Otway Fire Department, Morehead City Fire Department, Indian Beach Fire Department, Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department and Beaufort Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the call.