Raleigh woman killed in crash after car falls from I-495

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh woman was killed when the car she was driving crashed and fell from an elevated interstate early Sunday morning.

Police say 42-year-old Darlene Branch was driving west on I-495 between New Hope Road and the I-440 ramp when the Honda she was driving left the roadway and hit a concrete barrier.

The Honda continued for several hundred feet, in contact with the barrier, before falling over, according to a report from Raleigh police.

Police say Branch’s Honda fell several stories from the interstate, also hitting several trees and a dumpster before coming to a rest on the ground.

The crash happened around shortly before 2 a.m.

Branch was pronounced deceased at the scene.

