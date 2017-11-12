Pirates drop Coppin State in season opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Kentrell Barkley and Shawn Williams each scored 14 points as East Carolina earned its 16th consecutive win in its home opener Sunday, dispatching Coppin State 76-50.

Barkley, a returning starter, hit 5 of 7 from the field and 4-for-4 from the line also grabbed seven rebounds for the Pirates. Williams, in his first game after redshirting, came off the bench to hit 4 of 9 shots from the field, including 2 of 5 from deep.

The win was an opening round game of the Showcase On The Banks tournament for both schools.

Adam Traore was the lone Coppin State shooter to reach double figures, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds. Coppin State now has lost games on both coasts. The Eagles (0-2) lost their season opener Friday night in Eugene, Oregon, falling to the Ducks, 70-54.

Coppin State was 14 of 57 from the field, including 9 of 39 from deep.

