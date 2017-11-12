First Alert Forecast: A little warmer Sunday then rain moves in

SUMMARY: A little warmer today as clouds roll into the area ahead of our next system, which brings rain tonight and tomorrow.

TODAY: Increasing clouds through the day and a little warmer than yesterday with highs in the 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers, especially after midnight. Lows will be in the 40’s inland, 50’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Showers through early to mid afternoon. A few breaks of sun possible inland to end the day. Highs will be in the 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds back into the area Tuesday and takes control for the rest of the week.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic has a chance to become tropical over the next 5 days. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sun
33° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
36° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
40° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
47° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
48° F
precip:
20%
3am
Mon
47° F
precip:
20%
4am
Mon
46° F
precip:
20%
5am
Mon
46° F
precip:
40%
6am
Mon
46° F
precip:
50%
7am
Mon
45° F
precip:
60%
8am
Mon
46° F
precip:
80%
9am
Mon
47° F
precip:
90%
10am
Mon
49° F
precip:
90%
11am
Mon
50° F
precip:
80%
12pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Mon
46° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
44° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
43° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
43° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
42° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
42° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
41° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
41° F
precip:
10%
