First Alert Forecast: A little warmer Sunday then rain moves in

SUMMARY: A little warmer today as clouds roll into the area ahead of our next system, which brings rain tonight and tomorrow.



TODAY: Increasing clouds through the day and a little warmer than yesterday with highs in the 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers, especially after midnight. Lows will be in the 40’s inland, 50’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Showers through early to mid afternoon. A few breaks of sun possible inland to end the day. Highs will be in the 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds back into the area Tuesday and takes control for the rest of the week.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic has a chance to become tropical over the next 5 days. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 33 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 40% 46 ° F precip: 50% 45 ° F precip: 60% 46 ° F precip: 80% 47 ° F precip: 90% 49 ° F precip: 90% 50 ° F precip: 80% 51 ° F precip: 50% 54 ° F precip: 40% 55 ° F precip: 30% 56 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast