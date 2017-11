NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a pair of 21-year-olds who went missing on Sunday.

21-year-old Casey Burroughs and 21-year-old Briana Wallace were last seen in Newport on Sunday. Burroughs was wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweat pants. Wallace has several tattoos, most noticeably a lions face on her left arm with a crown on the left hand.

If located, contact Detective Derek Moore with the Sheriff’s office at 252-726-1911.