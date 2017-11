LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – 3 people are dead and 1 was transported to the hospital after an overnight shooting in La Grange. According to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning to 308 W. Queen Street. They found the 4 shooting victims in an outbuilding on the property.

Detectives were on scene Sunday morning gathering evidence.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as soon as they become available.