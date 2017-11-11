Texas Roadhouse gives free meals to veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- In honor of Veterans day, Texas Roadhouse honored those who served with a tasty meal.

From 11 AM to 2 PM Veterans were given the option to pick 10 different items from the menu for free. This act of kindness stretches across America at all Texas Roadhouse locations.

We spoke with Texas Roadhouse managing partner, David Hollinger, about how major it is honoring the veterans of Eastern North Carolina.

“I think it is important for us to make them understand how much we all appreciate the sacrifices they’ve made so that we can enjoy the lives we live today,” said Hollinger.

Over 100 employees were on staff through out the day to work the busy schedule.