Pirates comeback cut short in OT loss to Tulane

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Dontrell Hilliard ran for a career-high 189 yards and Jonathan Banks scored the winning touchdown in overtime as Tulane beat East Carolina 31-24 on Saturday night.

Banks ran it in from 16 yards out to give the Green Wave (4-6, 2-4 American Athletic Conference) the edge in overtime. He finished with 110 yards passing and 96 yards and two scores rushing.

East Carolina trailed 24-14 early in the fourth when Kiante Anderson recovered a Banks fumble, which the Pirates (2-8, 1-5) quickly converted into a field goal, closing the gap to 24-17 with 12:18 to play. Later, Gardner Minshew threw a TD to Deondre Farrier to even it up at 24-all with 36 seconds left, forcing the overtime.

Hilliard ran for a 60-yard score with 8:49 to play in the half and Merek Glover booted a 26-yard field goal to give the Green Wave a 17-10 lead at the break.

Minshew had 228 yards and a score passing for the Pirates (2-8, 1-5).

 

