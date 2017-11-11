Pamlico Co. celebrates Veteran’s Day

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Pamlico County residents came together to celebrate and honor veterans in their communities Saturday.

In the town of Bayboro, a parade and cookout was held. Attendees enjoyed BBQ and listened to a guest speaker.

The oldest veteran in the crowd was 91-year-old Charlie Cummings, who served during World War II. He said the day is extremely important.

“It means a hell of a lot,” he said. “You see people sitting around here that wouldn’t have been here if someone didn’t die for them.”

Cummings passed on a piece of cake to the youngest veteran at the ceremony as a symbolic gesture of passing on the traditions of the military.