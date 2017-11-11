New Bern celebrates veterans with ceremony at Greenleaf Memorial Cemetery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — In New Bern, the Greenleaf Memorial Cemetery joined together with American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 24 to honor those who served and are serving our country.

This is the second time they’ve held a veterans ceremony in the cemetery.

“The post here has 267 members to it,” said John McOmber, veteran with Unit 24. “They ask us if we’d like to be involved in a ceremony.”

“I’m proud because I’m apart of great fraternity of men and women. Who have put their lives on hold and put on a uniform to serve our nation.”

“We’ve got taps, we’ve got the Marine Corps Cherry Point coming in,” said McOmber. “We’ve got the boy scouts here with us. And we’re going to have quite a ceremony here today.”

“This is of course Veterans Day, so we’re just out here honoring the Veterans,” said Unit 24 president, Sandra McOmber. “And they are protecting us.”

“President Kennedy once said…ask not what your country can do for you. But what can you do for your country?”

“We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the veterans,” said McOmber. “Those that have payed the ultimate sacrifice and most everyone that serves is making a sacrifice. They have to leave their homes, their families and they go wherever they are called on to go.”

“Soldiers, marines, army, navy have sacrificed their lives for the country,” said commander of Unit 24, John Jenso. “And we are trying to celebrate the…everything that’s been done for the veterans and for the country itself.”

The flags you saw decorating the ceremony are thanks to volunteers from the American Legion. They are placed next to every grave site of the men and women who had served our country.