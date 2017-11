Winterville, N.C. (WNCT)- Dozens of motorcyclists came together this morning in honor of Veterans Day.

The annual memorial ride took off at 10am from the hometown Harley-Davidson in Winterville.

Although it was a chilly day for a motorcycle ride, the riders enjoyed hitting the open road to support fellow friends and family members who served in the military.

The memorial ride is just one of several events happening today in honor of Veteran’s Day.