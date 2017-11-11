Grifton Auxiliary Ladies hold holiday expo

By Published:

GRIFTON, N.C.(WNCT)-

The Auxiliary Ladies of Grifton Volunteer Fire Department held their first holiday expo today at the Grifton Volunteer Fire Department today.

Over a dozen vendors with a variety of products came out to support the Auxiliary Ladies. They show cased things ranging from holiday sweets to essential oils.

The money raised today goes to support the Auxiliary Ladies of Grifton and what they do for the fire department.

Thirty year member of the Auxiliary Ladies of Grifton Volunteer Fire Department and now Secretary of the ladies, Leona Miller, recalls the importance of the women to the department.

“When we first started out auxiliary, the boys didn’t have bottled water on the fire trucks, and I would carry water to them,” said Miller.

This is only one of the many ways the ladies have supported the fire department.

The  holiday expo will go until 3 PM today.

 

 

